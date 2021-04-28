As the governor eases restrictions, the wedding industry is bouncing back

BATON ROUGE – After nearly a year of vanishing vows, the wedding industry is experiencing an explosion of interest.

“I had 11 weddings in 21 days, that’s never happened in my whole career,” said wedding planner Allie Wester, who owns Weddings by Allie.

On Tuesday, the Governor eased COVID-19 restrictions, allowing outdoor events to be held at full capacity and placing a 75 percent capacity limit for indoor events. Wedding inquiries have increased.

“Just this morning I had four wedding inquiries, which is phenomenal so I’m looking forward to a booming 2022 as well,” said Wester.

“We've had 30 new events booked this month in-between our two properties, so I really think people are ready to gather again,” added Kendall Denney, the sales manager at Oak Lodge & Parc 73.

Denney says April has seen the highest bookings ever since opening in 2001. The celebrations are much needed after the pandemic shut down the business.

"We've actually had over 200 events that had to be postponed between Oak Lodge & Park 73. What's nice is that all of those events, they're wanting to have them again and pick new dates and we've been able to host them really recently,” said Denney.

While it's taking many a little longer to say "I do," those in the wedding industry say it'll make their big day that much bigger.

“Our brides like to have the big weddings with 300 to 400 guests. I'll see that happening this summer or fall that they'll start bumping up their guest list again,” said Wester.

Under the Governor's latest mask mandate, indoor events that require masks can operate at 100 percent capacity instead of 75 percent.