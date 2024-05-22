As River Center renovation, downtown rejuvenation looms, residents are mixed on plan

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rogue Metro Council the renovation of the River Center at its Wednesday afternoon meeting.

The Baton Rouge River Center came to the city in 1977, and since opening its doors, the building has seen many innovations and renovations. But their next renovation is aiming to be their most ambitious one yet.

Mayor-President Sharon West-Broome is looking to introduce a plan that would put up an estimated $120 million to introduce a hotel to the arena, as well as allowing the center to stay afloat in the convention and event market.

Baton Rouge currently lags behind New Orleans, Shreveport and Monroe when it comes to convention spaces.

Where the proposed hotel could be built is still unknown, but the plan does include using already owned city property.

Experts along with some residents in Baton Rouge would love to see a hotel with the River Center.

“If they're voting on a hotel, I think a hotel would definitely be a great addition to the River Center," Claudine Diamond, a Baton Rouge resident, said

“I think it would increase tourism and they you would have more places open downtown. at night because you know whenever they have leave the river center, they are going to wonder around downtown,” Diamond said.

If the Metro Council approves this plan, the project still has a long way to go. The city would still have to select a project team. Even then, it must still find a developer. In theory, completion of the project would bring tens of thousands more people into downtown Baton Rouge.

And for residents like Caroline Haney, they are more concerned about the safety of citizens in the downtown area.

"I think that it should not be regulated, essentially just more safer. If more tourism is to be brought in from hotels or another casino," Haney said.