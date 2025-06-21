91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
As College World Series Finals takes place, baseball fans visit Omaha's historic Old Market

4 hours 30 minutes 7 seconds ago Saturday, June 21 2025 Jun 21, 2025 June 21, 2025 3:18 PM June 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

OMAHA. Neb. - As the College World Series Finals approaches, college baseball fans visited one of Omaha's historic sites: the Old Market.

From cobblestone roads to brick buildings, this area in Omaha was built in the late 19th century and was home to produce dealers who sold groceries in the community.

In the past, the city has brought in over $100 million in economic activity during the College World Series; much of that activity is spent in the heart of downtown at the market.

