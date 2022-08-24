As classes start and football games loom, LSU doubles down on safety precautions

BATON ROUGE - As students head to their first day of class, LSU is welcoming around 7,300 incoming freshmen this year, but the increase in students isn't the only change on campus.

The Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. Jeremiah Shinn, says the college is buckling down on safety measures, especially with the rise in enrollment.

"We've invested in camera upgrades across campus and to our residential life inventory," Shinn said.

There are other ways students can capitalize on safety, starting with LSU's Shield App. The app allows students to quickly contact the police when they're in dangerous situations.

Student Body President Lizzie Shaw says that for the most part, she believes the college does a good job at enforcing safety. Shaw also says there are ways students can stay aware too,

"On campus, the university does a lot to protect us," Shaw said. "For students themselves, lock your apartments, lock your doors, make sure you're being safe about where you are, just be aware of your surroundings."