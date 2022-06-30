Artificial reef deployed in Grand Bayou Reservoir

COUSHATTA - An artificial reef has been established in the Grand Bayou Reservoir with the hope of providing new habitats for deep-water fish.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced Thursday morning the reef is composed of nine different structures made of concrete, recycled gas pipe, and sweet gum trees. The trees, LDWF says, will attract fish and promote algae growth, while the plastic will maintain the structure for a long time.

LDWF hopes the artificial reef will help promote habitat growth and offer new fishing opportunities for anglers.