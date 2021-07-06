Arsonist sets fire to Levera Street home overnight

BATON ROUGE - First-responders were called to the scene of an intentionally set fire at a vacant home in north Baton Rouge early Tuesday.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department rushed to the 4300 block of Levera Street shortly after 2:18 a.m. Tuesday, and found smoke emerging from a home that was in flames.

Firefighters worked quickly to contain the blaze in just under an hour.

Thanks to their efforts, the flames did not spread to nearby homes.

Fire investigators who analyzed the scene discovered that the blaze was the work of an arsonist.

No one was injured during the fire, but the home sustained $40,000 in damages.

Citizens with information related to this fire are urged to call either Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at (225)354-1419.