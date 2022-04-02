62°
Arsonist set vacant home on fire Saturday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A vacant house was set on fire Saturday afternoon and fire investigators are searching for the arsonist responsible.
Fire officials said the fire started near a front window of the home on Enterprise Street and firefighters were able to have the fire under control in a span of minutes.
Anyone with information on the arson should call (225) 389-2050.
