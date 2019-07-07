81°
Latest Weather Blog
Arson suspected in house fire on W. Johnson Street
BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators suspect arson is the cause of a house fire they were called to early Sunday morning, on 299 W. Johnson St.
The fire began in a middle bedroom of the home. It vented through the attic before firefighters arrived but was contained to that section fo the home. The rest of the home sustained moderate smoke damage.
Anyone with information related to the fire is asked to call crime stoppers or fire investigators.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Condolences sent out to three LSU grads killed in Bahamas helicopter crash
-
Alligator spotted by levee downtown
-
Baton Rouge resident finds mysterious, seemingly decades-old photo in mailbox
-
Continuing coverage: Three LSU grads killed in Bahamas helicopter crash
-
Local model wins Sports Illustrated 'Rookie of the Year'