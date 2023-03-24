71°
Latest Weather Blog
Arson ruled cause of fire that scorched apartment off Plank Road Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - A fire that scorched the inside of an apartment Thursday night was intentionally set, investigators say.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire happened at an apartment on Pampas Street, just off Plank Road, around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
Upon arrival, crews found light smoke coming from the residence before finding flames coming from one of the bedroom walls. They were able to extinguish the fire before it could cause significant damage.
Trending News
Fire investigators later determined the cause of the blaze was arson. Anyone with information on the crime should contact BRFD at (225) 389-2050.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sheriff: Masked man in body armor went on shooting spree around Livingston...
-
City-parish proposes project to extend Sherwood Forest Boulevard
-
Former WBR sheriff's office employee arrested for lying during traffic, allegedly tried...
-
Police searching for man last seen in downtown Baton Rouge; phone, wallet...
-
Police looking for suspected prostitutes who may have witnessed Nathan Millard's death