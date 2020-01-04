Arson is suspected in early morning car fire

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire that spread to a house Flora Lane.

On Jan. 4 around 3:40 a.m. when firefighters arrived on scene the fire spread from the car to the carport. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before it reached the interior of the house.

The residents were able to escape without any injuries. The house received only exterior damage.

Investigators believe that the vehicle was purposely set on fire.