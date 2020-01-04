63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Arson is suspected in early morning car fire

1 hour 38 minutes 30 seconds ago Saturday, January 04 2020 Jan 4, 2020 January 04, 2020 11:34 AM January 04, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire that spread to a house Flora Lane.

On Jan. 4 around 3:40 a.m. when firefighters arrived on scene the fire spread from the car to the carport. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before it reached the interior of the house. 

The residents were able to escape without any injuries. The house received only exterior damage. 

Investigators believe that the vehicle was purposely set on fire.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days