Arrests in Houma motorsports break-in plot tied to Ascension Parish cycle shop incident

HOUMA - An investigation by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office has led to the arrest of two Baton Rouge men and a teenager on charges stemming from an alleged plan to burglarize a motorcycle shop.

One of the suspects is also connected to a break-in at a motor sports business in Ascension Parish.

Davion Malik Kibodeaux, 20, Daylon Markyon White, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested on multiple felony charges in connection with the incident at Cylce World in Houma.

Members of the patrol division were called to the 5500 block of West Park Avenue on Thursday morning regarding a stolen U-Haul truck. They encountered the three suspects and determined that the stolen truck was loaded with "tools commonly used in the commission of a burglary."

Further investigation uncovered an alleged plan to break into the motorcycle shop, and detectives later learned that Kibodeaux was wanted on outstanding warrants through the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for charges in connection with the burglary of a motor sports business in Gonzales.

Kibodeaux was arrested on charges of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Possession of Tools for a Crime, Attempted Simple Burglary, and outstanding warrants. Kibodeaux is currently jailed at the Terrebonne Criminal Justice Complex, where he is being held on a $75,000 bond.

White was arrested on charges of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Possession of tools for a crime, and Attempted Simple Burglary. White is also at the Terrebonne Criminal Justice Complex, where he is being held on a $70,000 bond.

The un-named teenager was arrested on charges of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Possession of Tools for a Crime, Attempted Simple Burglary, and Possession of Marijuana. He was being held at the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Justice Complex.