Arrest warrant issued for controversial Central pastor Tony Spell

CENTRAL - Tony Spell, a local pastor who was cited in recent weeks after he flagrantly defied the state's stay-at-home order, is facing new criminal charges.

According to the Central Police Department, Spell is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault related to an incident that happened Sunday. Police records confirmed the warrant, but no other details about the alleged crime were immediately available.

This is a developing story.