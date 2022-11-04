75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Arrest made in deadly shooting outside high school football game; 2 more suspects wanted

BOGALUSA - Police have arrested a man tied to the killing of a teenager outside a stadium where Bogalusa High was playing its homecoming football game last month. 

The shooting happened Oct. 14 outside Lumberjack Stadium. The sound of gunfire interrupted the game, and video taken by witnesses showed fans ducking for cover in the stands.

The Bogalusa Police Department said it appeared as many 20 shots had been fired. Investigators said a 15-year-old was killed outside the stadium after exchanging gunfire with multiple other shooters. 

Police said that one of the suspects, Lakendall Brown, turned himself in on Friday, Nov. 4. Two other suspects, Jerome Wilson and Jordan Smith, are still on the loose. 

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police at (985)732-3611.

