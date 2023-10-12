Army Corps revises timeline, says recent efforts have slowed saltwater intrusion on Miss. River

NEW ORLEANS - Efforts to slow the incursion of saltwater in the Mississippi River have succeeded, to an extent, but the "wedge" is still moving upstream, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

A revised timeline released on Thursday shows the saltwater flow will reach water treatment facilities in Belle Chasse, in Plaquemines parish, about two weeks later than anticipated, and in St. Bernard Parish a week-and-a-half later than projected.

But the timeline remains the same for places like New Orleans, Gretna and East Jefferson Parish.

Updates based on the latest forecast:

Boothville: No change

Port Sulphur: No change

Pointe A La Hache: No change

Belle Chasse: Oct. 27 (previously Oct. 13)

Dalcour: Nov. 1 (previously Oct. 17)

St. Bernard: Nov. 8 (previously Oct. 28)

New Orleans Algiers: Not anticipated to experience chloride levels exceeding 250 ppm (previously Nov. 23)

Gretna: Not anticipated to experience chloride levels exceeding 250 ppm (previously Nov. 26)

West Jefferson: No change

New Orleans Carrollton: No change

East Jefferson: No change

The change in forecast is largely the result of augmentation of the existing underwater sill and increased flows of the Red River, requiring less diversion at the Old River Control Structure.

The sill is an underwater levee, essentially -- something that makes it more difficult for the low-sitting saltwater to move upstream.

The Corps of Engineers recently raised an already-established sill from an elevation of -55 feet to -30 feet, though a channel for ships was left in place.

Communities in southern Plaquemines Parish are already coping with saltwater intrusion.

The Corps is barging water to the Port Sulphur and Pointe A La Hache treatment facilities to blend with water from the intakes to bring the chloride down to treatable levels. To date, USACE has delivered more than 9 million gallons of water. USACE has also mobilized Reverse Osmosis Units to support processing at water treatment facilities impacted by saltwater intrusion.