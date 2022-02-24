Armed robbers jumped man outside Goodwill store on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for three men who mugged a person and beat him with a piece of concrete as he was leaving a Goodwill store.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the robbery happened Feb. 16 at the Goodwill on Burbank Drive near Bluebonnet Boulevard. The department said the victim was ambushed as he was walking to his car.

The victim told investigators the attackers snatched his bag, went through his pockets and struck him with concrete. The trio escaped in a Chevrolet Malibu with the victim's wallet, credit cards and cell phone.

The victim reportedly suffered minor injuries in the attack.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact authorities at (225)389-5064.