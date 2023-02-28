71°
Latest Weather Blog
Arkansas police officer surprises father by acknowledging his last radio call before retiring
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - As an officer with the Arkansas Highway Police Department was signing off for the last time before retiring, he got a surprise from his son.
After 31 years of service, Cpl. Roy Martin retired Tuesday. According to a post on social media, his son Cprl. Billy Martin was given the opportunity to give his father his last 10-7 call on the radio. The department said said Roy had no idea his son would be on the other end of the radio.
Trending News
Be sure to watch the emotional video.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Stolen horses from multiple parishes found in Baton Rouge; minor arrested for...
-
Campus-wide network outage affected LSU students, staff for hours Monday
-
Nearly a year later, worried homeowner no closer to bayou erosion fix
-
See ya later, alligator: Hardhide is removed from Ponchatoula habitat
-
Teenage girl shot to death Saturday night while driving on I-110 North;...
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs