Latest Weather Blog
Argument over social media post leads to woman shooting at car with kids inside
BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested Monday after an argument over a social media post prompted her to threaten another woman, beating on the window of and shooting at her car.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said that deputies were called to investigate a shooting incident that happened around 11 p.m. on Nov. 17. Arrest documents did not reveal the location of the incident.
Deputies talked to the victim, who said Whitney McKee, 29, arrived at her job and began threatening her over a social media post. During the argument, the victim said McKee "viciously attacked and beat her."
McKee allegedly went back to her vehicle and grabbed a handgun that she used to beat on the window of her vehicle. The victim, along with witnesses, also said that McKee shot the handgun at the victim's car, which had a five- and 12-year-old child inside.
McKee was booked for three counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count of criminal damage to property, and one count of simple battery.
