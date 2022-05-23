77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Argument led to gunfire outside grocery store on George O'Neal Road

20 hours 49 minutes 57 seconds ago Sunday, May 22 2022 May 22, 2022 May 22, 2022 7:01 PM May 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man drove himself to the hospital after being shot when a disagreement led to gunfire in an Albertsons parking lot. 

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of George O'Neal Road and Jones Creek Road.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the shooter is in custody. Deputies said the shooter told law enforcement the weapon was fired in self-defense. 

The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days