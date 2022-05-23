Argument led to gunfire outside grocery store on George O'Neal Road

BATON ROUGE - A man drove himself to the hospital after being shot when a disagreement led to gunfire in an Albertsons parking lot.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of George O'Neal Road and Jones Creek Road.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the shooter is in custody. Deputies said the shooter told law enforcement the weapon was fired in self-defense.

The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.