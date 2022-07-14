Argument leads to deadly shooting at Prairieville home late Wednesday; Suspect arrested

PRAIRIEVILLE - A 40-year-old man was shot and killed at a home in the Autumn Woods neighborhood, a community nestled between Highway 933 and Highway 42.

Tarrence Williams, 40, was found shot to death around 10:30 Wednesday night.

Sheriff's deputies said Jerome Lilly, 37, was the gunman and shot Williams after a fight.

Lilly is charged with second degree murder.

In a news release Thursday, Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies alluded to the possibility of either more arrests or a wider investigation: "This is an ongoing investigation. Further information regarding this investigation may be limited at this time."