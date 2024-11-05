Argument between brothers ends in shots fired

BATON ROUGE- A man has been arrested for shooting at his brother multiple times after an argument over a jacket, authorities say.

Deputies from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence at 21372 Scenic Highway on a call of a man who had shot at his brother nine times.

The shooter was identified as Ronnie Tennart Jr.

On Thursday, deputies said the brothers had previously argued over a jacket. Shortly after the argument, the victim left the residence and observed Tennart standing on the shoulder of Scenic Highway.

Moments later, the victim said that Tennart opened fired on him from a church parking lot in front of the residence. The victim ran to a friend’s house and called authorities.

Deputies were able to recover two spent casings in the roadway. At the scene, Tennart walked up to deputies and was arrested. He admitted firing his gun nine times, but he said he didn't shoot at his brother. Tennart added that after the incident, he put the gun in his dresser drawer in his bedroom.

Authorities said that with consent from Tennart and the homeowner, Tennart’s grandfather, the gun was located in the dresser drawer of a back bedroom.