Area sandbag locations

Ascension

- Prairieville Fire Department, 14517 LA-73, Prairieville

- Paula Park,16470 Pailette Street, Prairieville

- 5th Ward Fire Department, 39110 LA-22, Darrow

- Butch Gore Memorial Park,14550 Harry Savoy Rd. St. Amant

- Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy. Gonzales

- Stevens Park,4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales

- Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar

- Galvez-Lake Fire Station (Station 50), 16288 Joe Sevario Rd, Prairieville

- Prairieville Primary School, 40228 Parker Rd. Prairieville

- Raymond Tullier Road, Sorrento

- Ridge Road at Kleinpeter Road (off of Bluff Road)

- End of Buxton Road, St. Amant

- La. 431 at Valentine Road (Curve of La. 431), St. Amant

Ascension/West Bank

-Church Street Barn

-A-Bend Park

-Lemannville Park

-St. Jude Subdivision

-Brusly McCall Fire Station (La Hwy 1)

-Modeste Park

-Brusly

-Frank Sotile Pavilion

East Baton Rouge

-BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds, 16072 Airline Highway

-BREC Alsen Park, 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road

-BREC Cadillac Street, 6117 Cadillac Street

-BREC Doyles Bayou Park, 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

-BREC Flannery Road Park, 801 S Flannery Road

-BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park, 1702 Gardere Lane

-BREC Lovett Road Park, 13443 Lovett Road

*Due to construction, sand has been moved to the back parking lot.

-BREC Memorial Stadium, 1702 Foss Street

- Baker City Hall, 3325 Groom Road

West Baton Rouge

-William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave. Port Allen

-Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave. Port Allen

-Alexander Park, 250 Elaine St. Brusly

-Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen

-Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Rd, Addis

Tangipahoa Parish

Self-serve sandbag stations will be set up at the main fire station in each of the following communities:

-Natalbany

-Loranger

-Husser

-Wilmer

-Kentwood

-Independence

-The fire station on LA 445, 8th Ward

-The new station on LA 22 east, Bedico

-The fire station on LA 22 east, Ponchatoula

-The fire station west of the city limits, Ponchatoula

-Hammond Baptist Fire Station, Hammond

St. James Parish

Residents are advised to bring a shovel to fill bags at the below sandbag locations:



-Grand Point Fire Station - 32122 Hwy 642, Paulina



-South Vacherie Fire Training Center - 29126 Health Unit Street, Vacherie



-Kingview Fire Station - 8120 Kingview Street, St. James

St. John Parish

Sand bag locations will be open Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Area residents are advised to bring a shovel to the following self-serve sandbag locations:



- St. John Community Center, LaPlace

- Railroad Avenue Fire Station (near Riverside Academy), Reserve

- Ezekiel Jackson Park, Garyville

- Juan Anthony Joseph Memorial Park, Edgard

-Wallace Fire Station

-Lucy Fire Station- Pleasure Bend Fire Station

Pre-filled sandbags for elderly and disabled citizens can be found at the following location:

- 425 Captain G. Bourgeois, LaPlace

Livingston Parish

-Fire District - 1 Station #2 32401 Hwy 43, Albany

-Fire District 2 – Station #2 (Killian) 31447 Hwy 22, Springfield

-Fire District 2 – Station #5 25389 Hutchinson Rd., Springfield

- Fire District 4 – Station #1 29758 South Palmetto Dr., Walker

- Fire District 4 – Station #3 34893 Hwy 1019, Watson

-Fire District 4 – Station #9 9100 Hillion Hood Rd., Watson

- Fire District 5 – Station #1 8098 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs

-Fire District 7 –Station #1 19784 Hwy 42, Livingston

-Fire District 7- Station #2 19354 Perrilloux Rd, Livingston

- Fire District 8 – Station #1 15160 Hwy 16, French Settlement

-Fire District 10 – Station #1 30928 Hwy 441, Holden

-Fire District 11 – Station #1 33815 Hwy 43, Independence

-Fire District 11- Station #2 31470 Horseshoe Rd North, Independence

- City of Walker- Ball Park Rd., Walker

East Feliciana Parish

-East Feliciana Parish Jail - 12306 Haynes St., Clinton