Area sandbag locations
Ascension
- Prairieville Fire Department, 14517 LA-73, Prairieville
- Paula Park,16470 Pailette Street, Prairieville
- 5th Ward Fire Department, 39110 LA-22, Darrow
- Butch Gore Memorial Park,14550 Harry Savoy Rd. St. Amant
- Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy. Gonzales
- Stevens Park,4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales
- Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar
- Galvez-Lake Fire Station (Station 50), 16288 Joe Sevario Rd, Prairieville
- Prairieville Primary School, 40228 Parker Rd. Prairieville
- Raymond Tullier Road, Sorrento
- Ridge Road at Kleinpeter Road (off of Bluff Road)
- End of Buxton Road, St. Amant
- La. 431 at Valentine Road (Curve of La. 431), St. Amant
Ascension/West Bank
-Church Street Barn
-A-Bend Park
-Lemannville Park
-St. Jude Subdivision
-Brusly McCall Fire Station (La Hwy 1)
-Modeste Park
-Brusly
-Frank Sotile Pavilion
East Baton Rouge
-BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds, 16072 Airline Highway
-BREC Alsen Park, 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road
-BREC Cadillac Street, 6117 Cadillac Street
-BREC Doyles Bayou Park, 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
-BREC Flannery Road Park, 801 S Flannery Road
-BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park, 1702 Gardere Lane
-BREC Lovett Road Park, 13443 Lovett Road
*Due to construction, sand has been moved to the back parking lot.
-BREC Memorial Stadium, 1702 Foss Street
- Baker City Hall, 3325 Groom Road
West Baton Rouge
-William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave. Port Allen
-Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave. Port Allen
-Alexander Park, 250 Elaine St. Brusly
-Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen
-Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Rd, Addis
Tangipahoa Parish
Self-serve sandbag stations will be set up at the main fire station in each of the following communities:
-Natalbany
-Loranger
-Husser
-Wilmer
-Kentwood
-Independence
-The fire station on LA 445, 8th Ward
-The new station on LA 22 east, Bedico
-The fire station on LA 22 east, Ponchatoula
-The fire station west of the city limits, Ponchatoula
-Hammond Baptist Fire Station, Hammond
St. James Parish
Residents are advised to bring a shovel to fill bags at the below sandbag locations:
-Grand Point Fire Station - 32122 Hwy 642, Paulina
-South Vacherie Fire Training Center - 29126 Health Unit Street, Vacherie
-Kingview Fire Station - 8120 Kingview Street, St. James
St. John Parish
Sand bag locations will be open Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Area residents are advised to bring a shovel to the following self-serve sandbag locations:
- St. John Community Center, LaPlace
- Railroad Avenue Fire Station (near Riverside Academy), Reserve
- Ezekiel Jackson Park, Garyville
- Juan Anthony Joseph Memorial Park, Edgard
-Wallace Fire Station
-Lucy Fire Station- Pleasure Bend Fire Station
Pre-filled sandbags for elderly and disabled citizens can be found at the following location:
- 425 Captain G. Bourgeois, LaPlace
Livingston Parish
-Fire District - 1 Station #2 32401 Hwy 43, Albany
-Fire District 2 – Station #2 (Killian) 31447 Hwy 22, Springfield
-Fire District 2 – Station #5 25389 Hutchinson Rd., Springfield
- Fire District 4 – Station #1 29758 South Palmetto Dr., Walker
- Fire District 4 – Station #3 34893 Hwy 1019, Watson
-Fire District 4 – Station #9 9100 Hillion Hood Rd., Watson
- Fire District 5 – Station #1 8098 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs
-Fire District 7 –Station #1 19784 Hwy 42, Livingston
-Fire District 7- Station #2 19354 Perrilloux Rd, Livingston
- Fire District 8 – Station #1 15160 Hwy 16, French Settlement
-Fire District 10 – Station #1 30928 Hwy 441, Holden
-Fire District 11 – Station #1 33815 Hwy 43, Independence
-Fire District 11- Station #2 31470 Horseshoe Rd North, Independence
- City of Walker- Ball Park Rd., Walker
East Feliciana Parish
-East Feliciana Parish Jail - 12306 Haynes St., Clinton
