Area plant workers save fawn drowning in Mississippi River
PLAQUEMINE - Local plant workers are getting praise for saving a drowning fawn last week.
Two Dow Chemical employees were at the plant dock when they reportedly spotted the baby deer struggling to swim in the mighty Mississippi. The workers quickly jumped into action, took a boat into the river, and saved the fawn before it went under.
The men were able to bring the deer back to the dock, and even took a photograph to capture the proud moment.
