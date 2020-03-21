Area hospitals limit visitors

BATON ROUGE - Upending previous restrictions on visiting hospitals, area care centers have decided that as of Saturday, virtually no visits will be allowed to hospital critical care facilities.

Our Lady of the Lake

Hospital COVID-19 website link

A zero visitor policy starts Saturday, March 21. Some patients (pediatric patients, laboring mothers, end of life, critically ill and patients with special needs) will be allowed one visitor. Those allowed in the hospital must be 18 or older and have to answer questions before entering the facility: A temperature check; Symptom questions, including cough or shortness of breath. Visitors will notice limited number of entrances in order to screen every guest.

Baton Rouge General

BRG COVID-19 website link

A no visitor policy started Saturday at lunch, March 21. Case-by-case exceptions include births and end-of-life care, among other circumstances. Anyone who is granted permission to visit will be screened prior to entering the facility. No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed to visit hospital patients under any circumstances. Everyone entering the facility will be screened: for a temperature over 99.9 degrees. If a patient has a temperature over 99.9°, they will be asked to wear a mask. There are limited entrances to all BRG facilities.

Woman's Hospital

Woman's COVID-19 website link

Entry to the facility has been changed to fewer doors. Patients are limited to one support person per day. A support person can be anyone - a spouse or partner. Support persons will be allowed to stay with patients at all times. Children are not allowed to enter the hospital. There is a screening process to enter the facility.

Click HERE for real-time data on the virus outbreak in Louisiana.