73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Area baseball teams advance to LHSAA Tournament Finals

2 hours 7 minutes 26 seconds ago Sunday, May 10 2026 May 10, 2026 May 10, 2026 9:11 PM May 10, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - After days of rain, game delays and postponements, Baton Rouge area teams have completed the semifinal round of the LHSAA Tournament. Five area teams are playing for a State Championship next week.

LHSAA Baseball Finals pairings:

(Best-of-3 series)

Division I Non-Select 

No. 8 Dutchtown vs No. 2 Sam Houston - Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Division I Select

No. 2 Catholic vs No. 1 Brother Martin - Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Trending News

Division II Non-Select

No. 3 Lutcher vs No. 1 Brusly - Thursday, 2 p.m.

Division III Select

No. 2 Isidore Newman vs No. 1 University Lab - Thursday, 11 a.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days