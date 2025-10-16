86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Arc of East Ascension holds fifth annual Trunk-or-Treat

1 hour 26 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, October 16 2025 Oct 16, 2025 October 16, 2025 11:51 AM October 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — A long line of cars pulled up to the Arc of East Ascension on Wednesday night for the organization's fifth annual Trunk-or-Treat event.

The non-profit works to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Volunteers passed out candy and other goodies to guests as they drove through the parking lot. Trick-or-treaters did not even have to leave their cars to take part in the Halloween fun.

Organizers said they created the event as a "thank you" for all the support they get from the community.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days