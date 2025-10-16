Arc of East Ascension holds fifth annual Trunk-or-Treat

GONZALES — A long line of cars pulled up to the Arc of East Ascension on Wednesday night for the organization's fifth annual Trunk-or-Treat event.

The non-profit works to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Volunteers passed out candy and other goodies to guests as they drove through the parking lot. Trick-or-treaters did not even have to leave their cars to take part in the Halloween fun.

Organizers said they created the event as a "thank you" for all the support they get from the community.