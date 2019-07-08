AR-15 assault weapon stolen out of New Roads police car

NEW ROADS- The New Roads Police Department is offering a $500 reward for anyone who can help them retrieve a stolen high-powered assault weapon that was snatched from a police unit last month.



It happened as an officer responded to a call.



"This is an unusual thing," Captain Shane Fabre said. "This is the first time we've ever had something like this."



Fabre said the theft happened at the corner of Joyce, St. Jude and Landry Streets. A police officer went to encounter a group of individuals during a foot pursuit. That officer left a window down in the unit.



"There is an ongoing investigation," Fabre said. "The gun has been entered into NCIC as being stolen, and we've got people out there trying to figure out who took the gun out of his vehicle."



A man who lives nearby where the gun was stolen called the officer's actions careless.



"Leaving a loaded assault rifle in an unlocked vehicle was just irresponsible, especially in the projects," Richard said. "A light suspension should be in order because that same gun could be used to cause harm on the street."



The New Roads Police Department did not discipline the officer involved but did say that he got a talking to. They did let every other officer know that before they get involved in any other foot pursuit, their units have to be secured.



"We do have a $500 dollar reward for any information on who took it or where the guns at."



But, those in town believe that amount is a joke.



"The guns already gone," Richard said. "I'm more than sure they made more than $500 off the gun. That's a done deal, ain't no finding that."



Meanwhile, the New Roads Police Department is hoping someone comes forward with the stolen weapon. Those that live where it happened say not to count on it.



"The whole car might be gone the next time they come around," Richard said.



Because the weapon was entered into NCIC, police said it will be able to be tracked. As for the individuals that were being pursued, they all managed to get away.

The photo above is the same make and model AR-15 that was stolen, but not the actual gun.