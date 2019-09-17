APSO: Woman arrested for failure to register as sex offender

ASCENSION - Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old LaKeisha Marshall, from Donaldsonville, for failing to register as a sex offender.



Marshall did not complete her semi-annual registration in February and detectives tried to contact her multiple times, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.



Marshall is classified as a Tier II sex offender. The classification is a sex offense against a minor and has a 25-year registered period conducted semi-annually, according to Lt. Col. Bobby Webre.



Marsall is booked into Ascension Parish Jail waiting bond.