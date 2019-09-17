78°
APSO: Woman arrested for failure to register as sex offender

3 years 5 months 3 weeks ago Monday, March 21 2016 Mar 21, 2016 March 21, 2016 10:34 AM March 21, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

ASCENSION - Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old LaKeisha Marshall, from Donaldsonville, for failing to register as a sex offender.

Marshall did not complete her semi-annual registration in February and detectives tried to contact her multiple times, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Marshall is classified as a Tier II sex offender. The classification is a sex offense against a minor and has a 25-year registered period conducted semi-annually, according to Lt. Col. Bobby Webre.

Marsall is booked into Ascension Parish Jail waiting bond.

