APSO: Tip from public and DNA evidence leads to Gonzales burglary arrest

BATON ROUGE - A tip received from the public and DNA results assembled by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab helped detectives make an arrest in connection with a burglary in Gonzales that happened last fall.

23-year-old David Holcombe Jr. was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of simple burglary, criminal trespass, theft and probation violation after his arrest last Tuesday.

On Monday, Oct. 19 detectives responded to a home on Bayou Narcisse Road near Highway 431 when a suspect broke into the homeowner’s garage and three parked cars while the family was asleep. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, home survellaince video showed the suspect committing the burglary, leaving the home and returning again the same night to commit a second burglary.



A bicycle tool kit, a set of computer speakers and $300 in quarters were stolen, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators aired the security camera footage October 2015, and a tip was received that identified Holcombe as a possible suspect. During the investigation, it was also learned that Holcombe was serving five-year’s probation on a previous burglary charge, according to Lt. Col. Bobby Webre of the Asension Pairsh Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said Holcombe denied the allegations when they picked him up for questioning, and he was initially released without being charged.

However, Holcombe was again identified as a suspect when the LSP Crime Lab returned DNA evidence that was collected from the crime scene, linking him to the crime again.

With the new evidence in hand, authorities were able to take Holcombe back into custody on the above charges.