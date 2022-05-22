Latest Weather Blog
APSO: Suspect in custody following deadly shooting in Gonzales; one still at large
GONZALES – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has located a man who was wanted by deputies following a fatal shooting that occurred on Country Drive in Gonzales.
Deputies have located 27-year-old Donovan Darville and he is now in custody.
According to the sheriff's office, the shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when Darville shot the victim and then fled the scene in a 4-door 2011 maroon Honda Accord with a Louisiana license plate XKS974. Deputies say the vehicle was also occupied by an unidentified white male, later identified as Jerald Wall.
Jerald Wall
Deputies say they are still searching for Wall and the vehicle.
According to authorities, Darville shot 27-year-old Clarence Harvey of Prairieville, a former friend, after he drove up to Harvey with another friend in the car. A verbal altercation ensued and Darville allegedly fired several shots at Harvey while he was on his porch.
Clarence Harvey
Anyone with information regarding Wall's whereabouts is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line.
