APSO investigating overnight homicide in Donaldsonville

2 hours 2 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, June 03 2022 Jun 3, 2022 June 03, 2022 4:27 PM June 03, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide that happened just after midnight on June 2.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said 54-year-old Bruce Miles was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds outside a house on West 8th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411.

