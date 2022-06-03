APSO investigating overnight homicide in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide that happened just after midnight on June 2.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said 54-year-old Bruce Miles was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds outside a house on West 8th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411.