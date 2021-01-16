38°
April 12, 2016 Morning News Pop

4 years 9 months 5 days ago Tuesday, April 12 2016 Apr 12, 2016 April 12, 2016 6:29 AM April 12, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Hagan, Josh Eachus

Here are today's top stories:

Gov. Edwards to announce budget proposal

Vigil scheduled for Cottages shooting victims

Former Tiger, Saint Hoke Gajan dies

Catching a break; more showers to come

