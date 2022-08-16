81°
Approximately 230,000 Capri Sun pouches recalled due to cleaning solution contamination

Nearly 6,000 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry drinks have been recalled due to possible contamination, Kraft Heinz said in a statement August 12. 

The statement read that cleaning solution used on factory equipment was "inadvertently introduced" into one of the production lines. 

The company did not say how many individual pouches were affected, but with approximately 5,760 cases affected with four boxes in each case, an estimated 230,000 drinks were contaminated. 

Kraft Heinz said the "Best if Used By" date of affected products is June 25, 2023. 

