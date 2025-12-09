Latest Weather Blog
Applications open for 109th Cadet Class of the Louisiana State Police
BATON ROUGE — Applications for the 109th Cadet Class of the Louisiana State Police have opened.
Those looking to apply to the 24-week academy must be at least 21 years old and meet one of the following: worked at least two years as a Police officer (Peace Officer Standards and Training Level 1 certified) in a full-time position, or have a minimum of 60 hours at an accredited university or college, or three years of continuous active duty military service, or worked at least one year as a Police Officer (Peace Officer Standards and Training Level 1 certified peace officer) in a full-time position and have a minimum of 30 hours at an accredited university or college.
Applications for LSP close on Jan. 6, with the cadet class expected to start on June 28. Learn more about the application process here.
Open houses will also be hosted throughout December.
Open houses for Troops A, C and E will be held on Dec. 10, with Troop L holding theirs on Dec. 16, Troop I's on Dec. 18, Troop F's on Dec. 17 and Troop D's on Dec. 9.
