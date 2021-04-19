Apple to let Parler return to App Store

Parler app Image: Good Morning America

Apple is on track to welcome Parler back to its iOS app store since the social media company's implementation of improved capabilities in the detection and moderation of hate speech as well as incitement, CNN reports.

The announcement was made via a letter the iPhone maker sent to Congress on Monday.

According to the letter, Parler, an app known for its popularity among some members of the far right, "has proposed updates to its app and the app's content moderation practices" since it was removed from the tech giant's platform following the US Capitol riots of January 6.

After Apple severed ties with Parler, the app was also removed from Google's app stores and Amazon Web Services, which had been hosting the company's product.

All three tech giants pointed to the presence of violent speech on Parler as the reason for removal, and Parler later said other vendors parted ways with the company.

Eventually, Parler's website was little more than a static page instead of a functioning social networking app.

Two months after Parler's CEO was terminated, Apple approved Parler's return to its app store.

In the meantime, Parler is in the midst of a legal battle against Amazon, claiming that Big Tech companies partnered in an attempt to restrict Parler's access to the market.

In court filings, Parler says it was in the process of creating an artificial intelligence-based content moderation system when the larger platforms' crackdown took place.

The tech companies all deny Parler's accusations of anti-competitive behavior and in Monday's letter, Apple said its decision to remove Parler from its app store was "an independent decision," in addition to clarifying that Apple "did not coordinate or otherwise consult with Google or Amazon with respect to that decision."

The letter also said, "Apple anticipates that the updated Parler app will become available immediately upon Parler releasing it."