Appeals court keeps order blocking Trump administration from indiscriminate immigration sweeps

Among the plaintiffs is Los Angeles resident Brian Gavidia, who was shown in a video taken by a friend June 13 being seized by federal agents as he yells, “I was born here in the states, East LA bro!”

They want to “send us back to a world where a U.S. citizen ... can be grabbed, slammed against a fence and have his phone and ID taken from him just because he was working at a tow yard in a Latino neighborhood,” American Civil Liberties Union attorney Mohammad Tajsar told the court Monday.

The federal government argued that it hadn’t been given enough time to collect and present evidence in the lawsuit, given that it was filed shortly before the July 4 holiday and a hearing was held the following week.

“It’s a very serious thing to say that multiple federal government agencies have a policy of violating the Constitution,” attorney Jacob Roth said.

He also argued that the lower court’s order was too broad, and that immigrant advocates did not present enough evidence to prove that the government had an official policy of stopping people without reasonable suspicion.

He referred to the four factors of race, language, presence at a location, and occupation that were listed in the temporary restraining order, saying the court should not be able to ban the government from using them at all. He also argued that the order was unclear on what exactly is permissible under law.

“Legally, I think it’s appropriate to use the factors for reasonable suspicion,” Roth said

The judges sharply questioned the government over their arguments.

“No one has suggested that you cannot consider these factors at all,” Judge Jennifer Sung said.

However, those factors alone only form a “broad profile” and don’t satisfy the reasonable suspicion standard to stop someone, she said.

Sung, a Biden appointee, said that in an area like Los Angeles, where Latinos make up as much as half the population, those factors “cannot possibly weed out those who have undocumented status and those who have documented legal status.”

She also asked: “What is the harm to being told not to do something that you claim you’re already not doing?”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the Friday night decision a “victory for the rule of law” and said the city will protect residents from the “racial profiling and other illegal tactics” used by federal agents.