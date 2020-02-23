60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Another float rider fell off parade float, says NOLA emergency crews

1 hour 54 minutes 29 seconds ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 February 23, 2020 6:31 PM February 23, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A second float rider has fallen from a Krewe of Thoth float.

New Orleans EMS posted on twitter that a second float rider has fallen. The rider fell from #33 parade float.

The rider was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days