Another BRPD narcotics officer placed on leave amid corruption mess

BATON ROUGE - The WBRZ Investigative Unit has confirmed another Baton Rouge Police narcotics officer was placed on leave as all eyes are on the narcotics division.

Our sources are telling us the officer was placed on leave over issues involving evidence. Those sources said policies have been tightened up amid problems within the narcotics division, and his leave comes as those policies are being enforced.

Moments after WBRZ reported the officer was on leave Friday, Baton Rouge Police confirmed Officer Jacob Cowart was placed on leave pending an administrative investigation.

This week, Police Chief Murphy Paul and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome pledged to get to the bottom of any allegations of wrongdoing within the department.

On Wednesday, the WBRZ Investigative Unit aired an explosive interview with Jeremiah Ardoin. Ardoin resigned from the force this week, and sat down with Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto to discuss corruption, coverups, stops without probable cause, quotas and overhearing an officer say he plants drugs on people.

Ardoin was arrested in December of 2020 for possession of stolen things. He claims his arrest was a set-up from colleagues who had learned he had gone to administration to voice concerns about the types of cases the narcotics division was working. Following Ardoin's citation that he was issued, he began cooperating with investigators.

That cooperation led to the arrest of Ardoin's colleague, Jason Acree. Acree is accused of stealing drugs out of the evidence room.

Acree and Ardoin were both on administrative leave until Ardoin resigned this week.

Every allegation Ardoin has made is currently under administrative and criminal investigations.