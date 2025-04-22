70°
Tuesday's Health Report: Prescription Drug Take Back Day to be held Saturday at BRPD headquarters

2 hours 20 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, April 22 2025 Apr 22, 2025 April 22, 2025 2:39 PM April 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The annual Prescription Drug Take Back Day will take place at the Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters on Saturday.

The event, which is hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, allows volunteers to collect prescription drugs and over the counter medicine.

According to the DEA, the program has removed nearly 19.2 million pounds of unneeded medications from communities across the United States.

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other forms of prescription drugs. Syringes, sharps and illicit drugs will not be collected. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should be sealed in their original container. Vaping devices and cartridges will also be accepted, provided the lithium batteries are removed.

The collection is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 9000 Airline Highway.

