Annual 'Light the Night for Chris Run' honoring fallen officer, firefighter set for Thursday

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — The City of Zachary's annual "Light the Night for Chris Run," honoring fallen police officer and firefighter Chris Lawton, will take place Thursday night.

Runners and spectators are encouraged to bring glow sticks, flashlights or "anything else that shines" to honor Lawton. 

The run will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The route starts at the Zachary Youth Park and travels to the YMCA Americana before returning to the park. 

