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Annual Kite Fest Louisiane kicks off in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN — The annual Kite Fest Louisiane kicked off in Port Allen on Saturday.
The event brought together members of the community for a morning filled with kite flying, food and music.
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Kids had the opportunity to participate in a special kite-building and decorating competition.
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