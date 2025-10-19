74°
Annual Halloween Parade held in downtown Baton Rouge

Saturday, October 18 2025
BATON ROUGE - The annual Fifolet Halloween Parade was held in downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday.

This year's theme was "What Lies Beneath the Wicked Waves," with nautical themed floats as well as dance teams and bands.

