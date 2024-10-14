Animal rescue is underway, but help is needed

NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana State Animal Response Team and Louisiana SPCA are rescuing animals in flooded areas in Baton Rouge and Hammond.

Both agencies are in need of supplies to take care of the animals as more come into the shelters. There are three drop-off locations in the New Orleans area: Canine Connection, Camp Bow Wow Mid-City and Demo Diva.

Louisiana SPCA will pick up and hand-deliver the following supplies:

Metal buckets with clipping carabiners

Wire pet crates in various sizes

Leashes

Unopened dry cat and dog food

Metal water bowls

Anyone requesting assistance for animals in flood conditions should first speak with their local animal control agency. If not, contact LSART at lsartinfo@gmail.com. The email must include the following information:

Where the animal(s) is located (address, cross street or GPS coordinates)

Number of animals

Whether the animal(s) is confined or free-roaming

Contact informations for the person reporting the stranded animals.

According LSART, Southern Ag Center in Baker and Celtic Studios are shelters where pets and their owners can stay.

The Companion Animal Alliance is also looking to reunite residents with lost pets. The CAA rescued 90 animals Sunday from the flooding. If you have lost or found a pet, visit the CAA website or email lostpets@caabr.org and post the information on Facebook "Lost Pets of Baton Rouge."