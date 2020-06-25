Angry bees prevent workers from cleaning up tree downed by storm in EBR

CENTRAL - Workers clearing up debris following an afternoon of storms in the capital area were caught off-guard by a swarm of angry bees whose hive was apparently a casualty of Thursday's severe weather.

Officials in Central say crews were clearing fallen trees on Lawnside Avenue near Henson Drive when they stumbled upon the bees. A beehive was apparently hanging in a tall tree that was knocked over by strong winds.

The city says it's currently unable to remove the tree because of the bees.

According to power providers, more than 30,000 households in East Baton Rouge Parish lost electricity during the afternoon as winds reached speeds up to 60 miles per hour.