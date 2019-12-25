54°
Latest Weather Blog
Angola inmate attempts to set himself on fire; left in critical condition
BATON ROUGE- An inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary is left in critical condition after attempting to set himself on fire.
Officials say around 8 a.m. Sunday the inmate was found behind Main Prison Camp in critical condition from significant burns. They believe the inmate intentionally set himself on fire, as a suicide attempt.
The prisoner has been transported to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment. Due to privacy officials will not release the name of the inmate.
Authorities say no foul play is suspected, but an investigation is still underway.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Miles of Christmas Eve bonfires light the way for Papa Noel
-
On Christmas Eve many are still trying to wrap up their shopping
-
17-year-old killed in what may be targeted Christmas Eve double shooting
-
Meaningful Artistic Resources for kids holds gift wrapping fundraiser
-
Mary Grace and the keys to Christmas