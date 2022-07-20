Angola inmate accused of killing another inmate during fight

ANGOLA, La. – Officials at the Louisiana State Penitentiary are investigating after one inmate allegedly killed another.

The state Department of Corrections said Kevin Hamburg, 26, got into a fight with Carlos McGrew, 42, about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday at Camp C at the prison. McGrew died, and possible criminal charges are now pending.

Correctional officers who were making rounds found the men fighting. Hamburg is in “investigative segregation” pending the investigation.

McGrew was serving two concurrent life sentences for two 1998 second degree murder convictions in Jefferson Parish. He also had an additional four years for possession of heroin in Jefferson Parish and one year for aggravated battery in Iberville Parish.

Hamburg is serving 85 years on convictions of armed robbery in East Baton Rouge Parish, attempted second-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, second-degree battery, aggravated second-degree battery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in West Baton Rouge Parish. He also was convicted of second-degree battery in Richland Parish.

The Department of Corrections said an autopsy will be performed this week. Possible criminal charges are pending the outcome.