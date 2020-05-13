Angola employee with history of problems terminated by Department of Corrections

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Corrections has parted ways with a longtime employee at Angola.



Barrett Boeker was terminated this week after he sprayed an inmate with a fire extinguisher even though there was no fire.



"We will not tolerate this type of behavior," Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary James M. Le Blanc said. "This is a sad day in our Department. This individual does not represent the dedicated employees who are committed to keeping our prisons and our public safe."



As the investigation continued, the state determined that Boeker was not truthful.



"Boeker violated several departmental policies when he used excessive force, failed to follow orders, made false statements, and failed to perform his duties as an officer," a news release said.



Barrett Boeker made headlines in 2017, after a woman accused him of raping her at Angola. Priscilla Lefebure said she went and stayed with them after the 2016 floods at Angola. Despite a rape kit being administered after the alleged incident, those results were not brought before a grand jury.



Boeker skirted any criminal charges, and Lefebure has now filed a federal lawsuit. That lawsuit is pending.

District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla said the case has been turned over to the Attorney General's Office.



Boeker has been an employee at Angola since 2001.



