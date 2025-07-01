Amtrak announces Aug. 18 start for New Orleans-Mobile route along Gulf Coast

NEW ORLEANS — Amtrak announced Tuesday that service for its new Gulf Coast route between New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, starts Aug. 18.

“The Southern Rail Commission is incredibly proud and excited that the Amtrak Mardi Gras Service is starting so soon after decades of work by all our partners who have played indispensable roles in today’s announcement," Chairman of the Southern Rail Commission Knox Ross said. "We know this service will have a tremendous impact in boosting our local economies, connecting people with jobs and education opportunities, and bolstering our vibrant tourism industry in the coastal cities along the route, and we encourage everyone to start buying tickets for your upcoming travel."

The Amtrak Mardi Gras Service connects the two historic homes of Mardi Gras celebrations in America, with Mobile being the site of the first celebration in 1703 and New Orleans becoming the de facto home for Carnival.

"We encourage customers to get their tickets now to experience this new, comfortable, and scenic service, and have the first opportunity to travel by train on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in nearly 20 years,” Amtrak President Roger Harris said. “Guests can plan travel for football trips this fall, for November and December holiday travel – and even Mardi Gras Season next year.”

Tickets for the new route are already on sale, with schedules and fares available on Amtrak's website. Adult coach fares end-to-end start at $15 each way.

Commuters who wish to take the train between Baton Rouge and New Orleans are still left waiting. As of April, there was no timetable for the intrastate route.