Amite Community Center continues to house evacuees from Roseland explosion

AMITE — A mandatory evacuation notice was still in effect for residents of Roseland on Monday, three days after an explosion left the town covered in ash and oil on fire throughout the weekend.

Smitty's Supply caught fire and exploded Friday afternoon. Firefighters are still on the scene working the still-burning explosion, but 90% of the fire has been contained.

Environmental Protection Agency officials have taken the lead in determining the cause of the fire.

Many of the residents evacuated to Amite and took up refuge in the Amite Community Center, which is now acting as an emergency shelter. According to officials, 42 people are staying there.

"To experience police officers going from door to door, knocking, saying you have to leave, you have to leave, like right now. People walking out, leaving medications, clothes, and personal items," one of the evacuees said. "I was so nervous. I didn't know what to do or which way to go."

