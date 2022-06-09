Amid years-long Nakamoto investigation, feds open 'unprecedented' civil rights probe into State Police

Body camera image from Ronald Greene's arrest in 2019

BATON ROUGE - Federal prosecutors are launching an investigation into Louisiana State Police amid years of reports detailing the beatings of Black motorists at the hands of state troopers.

Shortly before the Thursday morning news conference, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned the investigation stemmed from the agency's history of violent traffic stops, including the deadly arrest of Ronald Greene.

Read WBRZ's past coverage on the Ronald Greene investigation here

During the briefing, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said the Department of Justice is investigating whether State Police has a pattern of violating constitutional rights and "engages in racially discriminatory policing practices."

"Some of the reports include disturbing information about the use of racial slurs and racially derogatory terms by LSP troopers," Clarke said. "Other reports of unwarranted force after pursuits involving the use of tasers and blows to the head."

The investigation marks the first of its kind targeting a statewide law enforcement agency in over 20 years. Clarke said the probe will involve "unprecedented" cooperation between different arms of the Department of Justice.

For years, WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto has reported extensively on the death of Ronald Greene and the ensuing cover-up at State Police. There are already separate ongoing criminal investigations at state and federal levels to determine whether the officers involved in his arrest will face charges.