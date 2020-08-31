Latest Weather Blog
Amid ongoing Livingston rape case, judge denies suspect's request to leave state
LIVINGSTON - One of three people charged in a disturbing case involving a fired deputy and a former school teacher accused of child pornography cannot leave the state, a judge reaffirmed.
Melanie Curtin was in court Monday morning asking that a judge lift restrictions prohibiting her from leaving the state while she's out on bond. That request was denied.
The restriction was put in place earlier this year as a condition of her bond, along with a court-ordered ankle monitor. She previously argued against her travel ban, fearing threats to her safety and workplace.
Curtin, a former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office employee, is accused of rape and video voyeurism as part of a larger investigation involving her two acquaintances Cynthia and Dennis Perkins.
The Perkins couple was in court last week as attorneys and prosecutors grappled over what evidence could be used in the upcoming trial scheduled for next summer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal Hurricane History
-
Woman ambushed by masked man while leaving home, held at gunpoint
-
Gov Edwards to offer update on Laura relief aid and more at...
-
Hazmat incident on I-10 E near Lobdell to close interstate at 8:30...
-
Hurricane Laura evacuees in Baton Rouge hotel still not able to go...
Sports Video
-
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
-
Ed Orgeron happy with Myles Brennan maturation process